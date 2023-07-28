iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 375.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after buying an additional 309,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

