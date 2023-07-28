iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

