iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.