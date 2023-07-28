iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading 0% Higher

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $166.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

