iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LRGF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

