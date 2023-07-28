iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36,829.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

