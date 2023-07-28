James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.34

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.34 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.23). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.23), with a volume of 6,461 shares traded.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The stock has a market cap of £198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.82 and a beta of 0.63.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.