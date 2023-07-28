Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,918 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.