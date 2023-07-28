Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

