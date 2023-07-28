Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.52.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $234.82. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.11, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.