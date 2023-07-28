Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 41.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

