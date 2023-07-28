Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,455 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at Caleres
Caleres Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caleres Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.
