Jason K. Greene Sells 520 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

