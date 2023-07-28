JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.62. 145,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

JATT Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JATT. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 339,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 999,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 423,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 183,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

