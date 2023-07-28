Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

