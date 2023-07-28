Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Shares of TDBOF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Toyota Boshoku has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

About Toyota Boshoku

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toyota Boshoku Corporation manufactures and sells automotive interior systems and products, automotive filter and power train equipment components, automotive components, and fabric goods in Japan, the Americas, rest of Asia, Oceania, China, Europe, and Africa. The company offers automobile, aircraft, and railway seats; door trims; headliners, such as molded headliners for a panorama roof, overhead console illumination, and grab handles; and floor carpets, package trays, tonneau covers, and deck boards, as well as exterior components consisting of bumpers, fender liners, and engine undercovers.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.