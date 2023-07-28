Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

