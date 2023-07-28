Jefferies Financial Group Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACVA. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.93.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Insider Activity

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $76,723,895. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.