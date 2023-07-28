Jefferies Financial Group Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $260.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

