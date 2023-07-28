Jefferies Financial Group Increases Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Price Target to GBX 350

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($4.23) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Tyman to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LPUSF opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. Tyman has a 1-year low of C$3.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.31.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

