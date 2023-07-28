Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

