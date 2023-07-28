Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %
Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.
About Koito Manufacturing
