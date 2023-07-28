Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 9,201 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 9,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $52,629.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 667,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, July 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 9,443 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

