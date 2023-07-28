Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 7,472 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.
Shares of OFG stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
