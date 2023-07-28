Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 7,472 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

