Joseph Stilwell Acquires 1,933 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

SFBC stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

