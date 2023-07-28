JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

