JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

