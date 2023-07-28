Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.65). Approximately 243,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.63).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

