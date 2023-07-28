Katharina Beumelburg Sells 1,339 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SLB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
