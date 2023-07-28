Katharina Beumelburg Sells 1,339 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

