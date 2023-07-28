KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

