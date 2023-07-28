KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
KBC Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Increases Dividend
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
