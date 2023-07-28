Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Up 2.8%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

