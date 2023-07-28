Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYCH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth $92,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KYCH opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile
Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.
