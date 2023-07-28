KeyCorp Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $254.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.17.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $234.16.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

