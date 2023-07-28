Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Profile

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.