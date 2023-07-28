Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 82.35%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $555,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

