KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.27

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$10.84. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 6,704 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2896205 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -33.03%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

