Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.