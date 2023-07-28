Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kyndryl by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kyndryl by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

