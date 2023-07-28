Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 3.6%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.56. 34,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.