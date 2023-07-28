Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 3.6%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.56. 34,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.