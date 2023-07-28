Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 7.6%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 4,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.93 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

