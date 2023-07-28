Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.79. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,023,132 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
