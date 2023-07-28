Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.79. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,023,132 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 619,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 593,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 835,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 176,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 162,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

