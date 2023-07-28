LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $5.25. LifeVantage shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 19,387 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

