Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

