Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $348.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $308.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.