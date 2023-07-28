Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $348.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $308.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
