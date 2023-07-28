LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,612 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

