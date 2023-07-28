Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $80.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

