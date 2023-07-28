Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $370.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.74. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

