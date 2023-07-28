Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 2.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.22 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
