LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

