M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.