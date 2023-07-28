Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 84.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 303,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

