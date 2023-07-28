Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.25%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.