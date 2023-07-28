Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

MANH opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.25% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

